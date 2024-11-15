Here’s your first look at Las Vegas Valley’s newest hospital — PHOTOS

West Henderson Hospital is gearing up for a late 2024 opening date, and the Review-Journal got a first look at the new health care center.

A lobby at the new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A reception desk at the new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A cafeteria at the new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A corridor leading to emergency room at the new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The emergency department at West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ultraviolet disinfection technology eliminates exam rooms at the new West Henderson Hospital, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Loftus, CEO of West Henderson Hospital, leads a tour of the new hospital, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Loftus, CEO of West Henderson Hospital, leads a tour of the CT scan control room at the new hospital, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Loftus, CEO of West Henderson Hospital, leads a tour the cardiac catheterization laboratory at the new hospital, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Loftus, CEO of West Henderson Hospital, leads a tour of a hybrid operating room at the new hospital, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A patient room at the new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Loftus, CEO of West Henderson Hospital, leads a tour of a patient room at the new hospital in Henderson, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Loftus, CEO of West Henderson Hospital, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal before a tour of the new hospital, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley’s newest hospital is gearing up for its late 2024 opening date, and it offer a wide range of services to the community.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal got a first look at Valley Health System’s West Henderson Hospital, at 1155 Raiders Way off Saint Rose Parkway, ahead of its open house on Nov. 16.

The hospital aims to serve and support the rapidly expanding Southern Highlands and Inspirada communities in Henderson, as well as other Valley Health System locations, hospital officials said.

Valley Health System acquired the land in 2020 for $36.5 million and broke ground in March 2022. The overall cost for the project has been around $370 million

Located on a 40-acre campus, the hospital has a seven-story tower and a five-story tower, but floors three through five are “shelled out” for future growth. The hospital master planned to be able to expand to 450 beds and an additional medical office building.

There are no current plans for expansion, but as demand grows the hospital will be able to add on quickly.

“We literally master planned from the start,” said West Henderson Hospital CEO Chris Loftus. “Let’s design a 450-bed hospital, and then know where everything goes, and then we just pare it down to 150 beds, but we have all the shelf space.”

Hospital, technology advancements

Some of the major technological advancements include auto-censored blue UV light technology to disinfect rooms when unoccupied, a private back-of-house elevator to deliver emergency patients directly to the procedural floor and one of the first Intuitive da Vinci 5 surgical robots at a hospital in Nevada.

On the first floor is the emergency department and radiology lab; the second floor has procedural rooms; floors three through seven are all for patient care.

The emergency department will have 36 bays, and the radiology lab will have two CT scanners and an MRI machine.

Surgical services include orthopedics, gastroenterology, bariatric, spine, urologic and gynecologic. The operating rooms are generously sized at around 600 to 800 square feet.

Additionally, the hospital has two cardiac catheterization labs, an electrophysiology lab and two dedicated cardiovascular thoracic surgical suites.

In the future, the hospital hopes to have a cardiac focus and open an open heart program, to fill the gap after Desert Springs Hospital — another Valley Health System location which had a heavy cardiac focus — closed in March 2023. The company’s Henderson Hospital location will have a focus on neurosurgery and labor and delivery.

All of the private patients rooms and bathrooms are also generously sized and can be turned into ICU rooms with the flip of a switch.

Overall care at the hospital also includes inpatient dialysis, interventional radiology labs, stroke and neurology care.

Caring for hospital staff

Not only is the hospital fully equipped for its patients, but Loftus says it also has an emphasis on taking care of the team.

The hospital has all of its staff hired, with around 400 full-time equivalent staff members. Next week, the frontline hospital staff is starting their intensive two-week orientation.

“Just like any other business, hospitals are only as good as the teams that are inside them,” said Loftus.

Throughout the hospital floors, there are meditation rooms, massage chairs and private rooms for physicians, surgeons and nurses to take time for themselves, as well as tons of natural light. There is even a separate cafeteria with a staff member for physicians to fuel up.

Members of the public can visit West Henderson Hospital Saturday for its open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.