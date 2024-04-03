76°F
TB cases investigated at 2 Las Vegas schools

Health officials investigate case of TB at Las Vegas school
Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 9:07 am
 
Updated April 4, 2024 - 11:45 am

UPDATE (April 4) — The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday confirmed that it is investigating a second case of active tuberculosis (TB) at a school in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Health District, the separate investigation is underway at Barry and June Gunderson Middle School in the southwest valley, 10155 Marnie Street.

Original story continues below.

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating a case of active tuberculosis (TB) at an elementary school in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation, according to the Health District, is being conducted at Cambeiro Elementary School, 2851 E. Harris Ave.

SNHD says that individuals identified as close contacts are being notified.

The health district said in a recent news release that it investigated 76 active cases of TB in Clark County in 2023, up from 54 in 2022, and reported six TB-associated deaths.

The health district tested 1,656 people for the disease, nearly triple the 584 tested in 2022, the release said.

According to the SNHD, TB is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium, which can be spread through the air when infected individuals cough or speak.

“The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the brain, spine or kidney,” the agency noted.

Who made about $1 million at UMC?
By / RJ

The top 10 highest paid employees at University Medical Center also were paid more than $350,000 in 2022, public records show.

5 tips for improving your memory
By Beth Ann Meyer Parade

“Most of us have much more control than we realize when it comes to memory retention and brain health,” Dr. Gary Small says.

