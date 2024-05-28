94°F
‘Tranq’ found in illicit drug supply in Las Vegas

Three overdose deaths in 2023 were linked to xylazine, which has been detected in the local ill ...
Three overdose deaths in 2023 were linked to xylazine, which has been detected in the local illicit drug supply, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 10:13 am
 

The Southern Nevada Health District announced on Tuesday that it has detected xylazine in Clark County’s illicit drug supply.

According to the health district, it registered three overdose deaths involving xylazine in 2023, compared with one in 2020.

Xylazine was detected in the drug supply through the district’s community surveillance program, in which drug paraphernalia is anonymously collected and sampled in Clark County.

The surveillance program is part of an expanded effort to detect substances more quickly and respond.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a potent tranquilizer that is increasingly being found in the national illicit drug supply. It has been linked to overdose deaths throughout the United States, the health district said.

The drug is only approved for veterinary use and is not approved for human consumption.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

THE LATEST
An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk ...
Learn how grip training can aid your longevity
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk of overall mortality.

There are new Medicare Advantage plans that pay for medical expenses overseas. But be careful a ...
Which Medicare plans cover emergency care overseas?
By Toni King Toni Says

Medicare does not cover emergency medical care during foreign travel. It is an added benefit that a supplemental plan (Medigap) provides.

Glen Powell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Ann ...
Glen Powell stays down to earth despite soaring success
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“It’s good to feel a bit uncomfortable. I’m always interested in reinvention,” says the actor, whose latest film, “Hit Man,” is in theaters now.

