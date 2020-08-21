82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Life

Moves to consider when you have more bills than paycheck

By Andrew Lisa GoBankingRates
August 21, 2020 - 5:24 am
 

Scrambling to cover too many bills with too little income is the modern American experience for millions of people. Financial stress is all-consuming, but it is possible to dig out from under your bills and take back some control. It will require introspection, a strategy, discipline and some sacrifice, but financial freedom is worth all that and more.

Face the music

Running and hiding is tempting but futile. If your bills have gotten away from you, stop ignoring them. Gather your statements, go through your debt and write down who you owe, what you owe them and what interest rates you’re paying. Check your credit report, not just to confront your score, but to see which accounts are in the worst shape. It might hurt to look at it, but knowing what you’re up against has to be the first step.

Consider consolidating your debt

After looking at your situation, if you’re fighting a war on multiple fronts, you might be able to save money, have lower monthly payments and concentrate on repaying just a single lender if you consolidate your various higher-interest debts and bills with a personal loan. This is particularly helpful in the case of high-interest credit card debt.

There are many to choose from but look for personal lenders that offer debt consolidation loans that are transparent and offer flexibility to work for your budget.

Identify the leaks

To get control over your spending, look for recurring payments on all your credit cards and recurring debits from your checking account. Take inventory of all the payments that come out automatically every month. Subscription prices rise, and something that may have been worth it before might not be now. It’s also not uncommon to sign up for a free version of something, forget to cancel and have an unintended recurring payment get lost in the shuffle. Things like recurring donations and automated bill payments are easy to forget about, but they bleed you steadily over time.

Find your weaknesses

Now that you’ve examined your recurring payments, take a good, hard look at where your discretionary income is going. That’s what you have left over after you pay for your bills, necessities and taxes. If you can’t pay your bills, you don’t have a lot of discretionary income. From brewing your coffee at home instead of going to a coffee shop to washing your own car and not eating out, everyone knows the standard personal finance belt-tightening advice. Take it seriously — identify your biggest splurges and stop splurging on them. Or at least splurge less.

Reevaluate your subscriptions

Only you can decide if your meditation app — or your call-recording app, your cloud storage, your VPN, your workout app, diet app, music subscription and home security — is absolutely vital. If you’re anything like most people, however, there could be a lot of fat to be trimmed.

Revisit your insurance

Car insurance is another recurring payment that’s easy to forget about. Call your insurance company, go over your plan with an advisor and ask if there’s anywhere you could be saving money, maybe with a higher deductible. Tout your good driving record if you have one, and when you’re finished, shop around. Rates go up and down all the time, and new players enter the market. If you find something better, obviously take it, unless you want to give your current insurer an opportunity to match it.

Cut the cord

The trend toward cord-cutting has long been well documented, and people continue to forgo cable every year. Cord cutters can potentially save money and can find other ways to watch movies or TV.

Make the most of your money: 24 ways to maximize your paycheck this year

Purge your inbox of temptation

If the search through your payment history reveals a pattern of unnecessary purchases, consider unsubscribing from tempting email lists. When your inbox is a daily barrage of offers, deals and too-good-to-be-true discounts, your shopping demons become more powerful and harder to resist.

Call your credit card companies

If you have a good payment history along with other important factors, a call to customer service with a request for a lower rate just might get you one, particularly when that request comes with a legitimate claim of financial hardship.

Consider a personal loan

If you have debt you’re looking to pay off, consider consolidating your debt with a personal loan. You will have the chance to receive fixed interest rates and one set regular monthly payment that never changes. You might be able to save money on interest, and with a set repayment period, you’ll know when your debt will be paid off.

Use coupon websites

Getting bombarded with unsolicited offers puts you on defense, but that’s much different than actively seeking out the best prices when you do decide to spend money. Install apps that might help you to search for coupons while you shop online, and visit coupon sites before you do anything, from buying a sweater to going to a movie.

Focus on the free

When it comes to physical entertainment — leaving the house to do something — there are only two options: the stuff that is free and the stuff that is not. Your city likely has a calendar of events on its website, as does your local, state or regional tourism board. Simply searching online for something like “free events near me” might find you something you want to do.

Get free financial advice

If you feel like you’re in over your head, it’s good to consider getting advice, provided that it’s good advice from people who know what they’re talking about. And that kind of advice doesn’t always have to cost you. In fact, the very people you’re scrambling to pay off — banks, credit unions, credit card companies and other lenders — could offer free financial counseling. Military members or veterans have a range of options for cost-free counseling, and many religious organizations, extension offices and nonprofits might offer the same.

Discover Personal Loans: You Could Save Money on Interest and Pay Down Debt Faster

Reevaluate your mobile contract

As previously discussed, cable providers are losing some subscribers to the cord-cutting movement, but they’re not the only ones who exist in an industry defined by stiff competition. Mobile carriers have been waging a fierce battle for subscribers for years, all while competing against new and emerging technologies. Find out if your current provider has a cheaper, better plan than the one you originally signed up for. If not, shop around with other carriers. They just might have something cheaper, and they might even be willing to buy you out of your current plan as an incentive to switch.

Make your talent pay

Aside from just lowering bills and reducing debt, you should also try to attack the problem from the other end by bringing in more money. Same as with expenses, a little extra income can add up quickly. If you have a talent for making something — whether it’s quilts, mailboxes, vases or anything else — join the ever-growing ranks of people who make their talent pay by selling stuff online. If you work a 9-to-5, dedicate one weekend day per week to learning how to sell things online, then put your talent to work.

Add some gravy another way

If you don’t have a knack for creating physical objects to sell, find a service you’re willing to perform in exchange for money on the side instead. One of the most famous go-to side hustles is driving for ride-sharing companies, but you don’t necessarily have to leave the house to earn a little gravy. You can freelance a skill like translating, bookkeeping or web designing. You can tutor, walk dogs or nanny part time. Either way, the principle remains the same as before — if you have two days off, commit one to bringing in some extra money on the side.

Sell your stuff

Selling your stuff online has been done by plenty of people, but there are still many other — and potentially easier — options. There are apps out there that let you hold online garage sales, offloading unused stuff in exchange for cold hard cash with fairly minimal effort.

Carpool

Do your part for both the environment and your wallet by putting more people in fewer cars when the people are all going to the same place. Commuters can use carpooling as a way to potentially save money on gas, tolls and automotive wear and tear.

Telecommute

The single best way to save time and money on commuting is not to commute at all. Working from home can be one of the most coveted and commonly requested benefits, so more employers are offering it when they can, at least on a some-of-the-time basis. Ask your human resources department if it’s possible to work a few days a week from home — you’ll save commuting costs and free up time for your side hustle.

Rent your car

Just as you can make money by driving people around, you can also rent your car to people who would rather drive it themselves. Peer-to-peer (P2P) car-sharing apps let the carless rent vehicles from people looking to make money off their cars — and it lets cash-strapped car owners can put their vehicles to work for them when they’re not in use.

Rent your house

You also may be able to apply the car-sharing concept to your entire house, which you might be able to rent while you’re away for the weekend, the week or the month. Whichever way you go about renting out your living space, you can explore doing so by giving up a room or your entire home.

Get an energy audit

The U.S. Department of Energy offers advice and contacts for anyone interested in a home energy audit. If you have unreasonably high energy bills, that’s you. You’ll want to get information on both DIY audits and those handled by the pros. Either way, the point is to find the energy vampires in your home, many of which can be fixed with things as cheap and easy as weather stripping and in-window air conditioner covers. Some people might qualify for reduced-cost or even free energy audits.

Consider a different bank or credit union

Whether you’re already banking at a bank or credit union, you can always consider switching to benefit your finances or get better perks that fit your needs. You might find better rates at a different financial institution. And even if you can’t find a way to save money through a new bank or credit union, you could find that the customer service and trustworthiness at a new financial institution is better than where you currently are banking. After all, having a good relationship with your banker could save you even more money in the long run.

Automate savings

If you’re barely able to keep up with your current bills, you’re probably not saving for the future, and that will certainly come back to bite you down the road whether you get your arms around your expenses or not. The old adage of “pay yourself first” remains sound advice, even when creditors want a piece of you from every angle. Another old saying that’s never lost relevance is to “treat saving like a bill.” If you classify savings the same way you classify paying bills — as a non-negotiable necessity — you’ll find a way to pay yourself, the same as you find a way to keep the lights on and pay the rent.

More from GOBankingRates

50 easy things you should do to save money

The downsides of retirement that nobody talks about

Tips to keep your finances in order without sacrificing what you want

40 money habits that can leave you broke

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 24 things to do when you have more bills than your paycheck can cover

MOST READ
1
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
2
Clark County bars to remain closed
Clark County bars to remain closed
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Coronavirus cases keep dropping. King Sisolak is promising new restrictions anyway.
VICTOR JOECKS: Coronavirus cases keep dropping. King Sisolak is promising new restrictions anyway.
4
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
5
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Wynn Las Vegas show ‘Le Reve’ closing for good - VIDEO
The cast and crew of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas have been told the show is closing permanently.
The Smith Center to remain closed this year - Video
The Smith Center's CEO Myron Martin talks about the indefinite closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how the community can help during this time and what they hope to accomplish before reopening again in the future. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
There are plenty of places to sell your gift cards. Most are online, and each website is a litt ...
4 best websites to sell unwanted gift cards
By Dana Sitar The Penny Hoarder

Whether it’s a birthday, graduation or holiday, it’s likely that you’ll get a stack of gift cards for any celebration. Also likely: you’ll end up with a few you can’t use or don’t want.

Take a look at dishes that can be made for a fraction of the price in your own kitchen. (Getty ...
Making pricey restaurant meals at home for less
By Laura Woods GoBankingRates

In order to turn a profit, many eateries sell their dishes at a serious markup, but you can make your own versions of many restaurant dishes at home