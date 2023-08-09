Lee Canyon opens mountain bike trail where you can take it easy

The resort also announced that it will hold a summertime version of its Feel Good fundraiser to help injured athletes.

Heather Fisher, president of Save Red Rock and Las Vegas Cyclery, rides down a downhill mountain bike park trail at Lee Canyon near Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County School District students may already be hitting the books, but one local resort is inviting people to hit the trails.

Lee Canyon announced the opening Wednesday of the newest trail in its downtown mountain bike park. The venue said its 2.2-mile green trail is designed to be easier than its blue and black trails.

“The green trail’s easier terrain is a great starting point for newer mountain bikers,” Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing, said in a statement. “Now friend groups or families with riders of different ability levels can enjoy the mountain in a way that’s comfortable for each rider.”

More trails in the mountain bike park are expected to open in the next few weeks.

In addition, Lee Canyon announced it will hold a summertime version of its Feel Good fundraiser this Friday. The resort will donate $5 for every pass or package purchase to the High Fives Foundation, which helps injured mountain sports athletes.

The mountain bike park opened in August 2022 after a lengthy legal battle over efforts to protect an endangered butterfly species.

