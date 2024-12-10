Where to go bowling in the Las Vegas Valley

While bowling has evolved to include professional leagues with paid athletes, the fundamentals remain the same. Casual players require no entry experience.

So you want to bowl in the Las Vegas Valley.

The global family-friendly activity dates back thousands of years when participants would roll stone balls to knock down pins.

It’s also an American pastime.

While the sport has evolved to include professional leagues with paid athletes, the fundamentals remain the same. Casual players require no experience.

Step into a music-filled, neon-lit bowling alley today to hear the heavy balls smash into the wooden floor and glide towards the white, red-striped wooden pins.

Going bowling

- Locales rent bowling shoes and provide the balls.

- More serious enthusiasts are known to bring their own gear.

- Each game costs a few dollars. South Point Casino, for example, lists prices under $5 a game per person.

- The alleys have screens at each lane where players can monitor their scores.

- The businesses typically have snack bars.

Casual rules

- Bowling lanes measure 60 feet.

- Each game runs 10 rounds also known as “frames,” according to the “Bowling Life” website.

- Bowling balls — which weigh between 6 and 16 pounds — have three gripping holes, according to starsandstrikes.com.

- A player gets two tries per game to knock down 10 pins.

- One knocked pin gets a player one point with additional points available for knocking them all on a first try, also known as a “strike,” or by getting a “spare” by flattening all pins both tries in a game.

Places to bowl

While bowling centers in most American cities are standalone businesses, alleys in Las Vegas traditionally have been inside casinos but there also are other locations, such as Boulder Bowl in Boulder City and Brooklyn Bowl near the Strip, where bowlers can sometimes enjoy live music from concerts at the adjacent stage.

- Station Casinos offers bowling at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Santa Fe Station and Sunset Station.

- Boyd Gaming has bowling alleys at the Suncoast, The Orleans, Sam’s Town and at Gold Coast.

- South Point has 64 lanes at its casino.

- Velocity Esports Arcade & Bowling is located in Town Square.

- Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas is located at the Linq Promenade.

- Round1 Bowling & Arcade can be found at the Meadows Mall.

