5 gifts to give the traveler in your life

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2018 - 9:23 am
 

Travelers are notoriously difficult gift-giving targets because they’ve been everywhere and seen it all. But here are a few gifts that anybody with a tendency toward wanderlust will enjoy.

Carry On Cocktail Kit

Pack the Carry On Cocktail Kit into your carry-on and never again settle for boring in-flight refreshments. Just buy the requisite booze from the flight attendant, add in the add-ins, and enjoy an old-fashioned, Moscow mule or gin and tonic. Each kit makes two cocktails. $59.98, amazon.com

Worldly luggage tags

Show off your favorite travel destinations to the world with luggage tag charms from Jet Set Candy. The charms denote getaways from Amsterdam to St. Louis (and, of course, Las Vegas) and are available in gold and silver. $68-$98, bloomingdales.com

Airbnb gift card

Treat your globe-trotting friends to an Airbnb gift card that they can use in, the company says, more than 1 million homes just about everywhere. It’ll be delivered by email, and Airbnb says its gift cards don’t expire. airbnb.com

Travel seat

Take along a tote that’s strong enough to double as a seat. The Seat for 1 Bag features a design and reinforced side panels strong enough for sitting, and its zipper is made to foil thieves. $65, uncommongoods.com

Hoodie for any occasion

The Patagonia Micro Puff Hoodie is lightweight, water-resistant and warm, and it compresses down to just about nothing, which makes it the perfect traveling companion in chilly climes. $299, patagonia.com

