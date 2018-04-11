A sneak peek at Disneyland’s new Pixar Fest food, decor, parade

While Disneyland’s Pixar Fest doesn’t start until Friday, the park is already taking on a number of notable new looks.

TOGETHER FOREVER FIREWORKS – Debuting with Pixar Fest on April 13, 2018, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will celebrate Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland Park. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation, connecting guests with characters they’ve come to know and love. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

The Disneyland Monorail is zipping through the resort with a new Pixar-themed look to celebrate Pixar Fest! The blue train, inspired by Disney•Pixar’s “Finding Nemo,” features Crush and Squirt surfing alongside pals Nemo and Dory. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Shrimp Ratatouille Byaldi at Café Orleans in Disneyland park.(Disneyland Resort)

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this root beer float served in a Souvenir Woody's Boot at Golden Horseshoe at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as berry funnel cake at Golden Horseshoe, Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)

Delicious eats will include tuna poke at Cove Bar (March 16 to end of May) and then when the location transforms to Lamplight Lounge opening June 23, 2018 in Disney California Adventure park. (Disneyland Resort)

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious eats, such as this fried bologna sandwich at Carnation Cafe in Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this alien macaroon in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious eats, such as this green pesto pasta in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Pixar Fest Celebration Cake, inspired by the familiar yellow Pixar Ball, at Plaza Inn at Disneyland park and Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta at Disney California Adventure park.

Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this cocoa churro in Frontierland at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort)

Two monorails zipped through the park Tuesday featuring characters from “Finding Nemo” and “The Incredibles.”

And signs for Pixar Fest are popping up throughout Downtown Disney and the Disney California Adventure entrance. Across the way, Disneyland’s City Hall is adorned with Pixar-inspired bunting.

Disneyland guests across Instagram are finding new Pixar merchandise in scores featuring characters from “Coco” and “Inside Out.”

Behind-the-scenes footage shows characters from “Toy Story,” “Cars,” and “Monsters Inc.” debuting in the “Paint the Night” parade.

Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. The fest will feature the debut of brand new entertainment and experiences from Pixar movies from April 13-Sept. 3.

“Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” serves as the centerpiece. The Disneyland fireworks show will showcase new projections on the Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “It’s a Small World” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A.

Highly anticipated new food offerings include adorable macarons modeled after the green aliens in “Toy Story” and Pixar Fest Celebration Cake layered with red, yellow and blue.

Carnation Cafe on Main Street will serve a fried bologna sandwich, a favorite of Russell’s in “Up.” Guests will also be able to order shrimp ratatouille inspired by — “Ratatouille.”

“Toy Story”-inspired treats include a root beer float served in a souvenir Woody’s Boot at Golden Horseshoe at Disneyland park. Pixar’s newest film “Coco” inspired a new cocoa churro.

Check back for live updates from Pixar Fest’s preview all day Thursday. Follow us @reviewjournal on Twitter and Instagram for more sneak peeks.

