Las Vegas women’s club fosters social connections with host of activities

The Westside Newcomers Club was founded in 1992 by four women who were new to Southern Nevada and looking for ways of connecting socially.

Why you should wait on new COVID vaccine booster

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Deborah Mufti, front, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club take hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club take hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Leslie Levine, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Elaine Martin, left, and Vicki Creciun, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club take a break during a hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including from right, Linda Egge, Deborah Mufti and Robin Schrag hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Leslie Levine, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including from right, Linda Egge, Judy Price and Elaine Martin, take a snack break during a hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Leslie Levine, left, and Robin Schrag, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including from left, Elaine Martin, Linda Egge, and Vicki Creciun, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Leslie Levine, left, and Robin Schrag, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Robin Schrag, left, take in the mountain air in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Elaine Martin, left, and Vicki Creciun, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Leslie Levine, left, and Robin Schrag, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Judy Price, left, and Shirley Winslow, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Judy Price, left, and Shirley Winslow, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including from left, Linda Egge, Deborah Mufti and Kenny Price, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club take a hydration and “shedding layers” break during a hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Linda Egge, right, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Vicki Creciun, left, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Judy Price, left, and Shirley Winslow, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Judy Price, left, and Shirley Winslow, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Judy Price, left, and Shirley Winslow, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Shirley Winslow, left, and Judy Price embark on a hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club embark on a hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club embark on a hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including from left, Leslie Levine, Deborah Mufti, Robin Schrag, Shirley Winslow, Vicki Creciun and Elaine Martin prepare for a hike at Fletcher Canyon Trailhead on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Judy Price, left, and Deborah Mufti prepare for a hike at Fletcher Canyon Trailhead on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including Vicki Creciun, center, prepare for a hike at Fletcher Canyon Trailhead on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including from left, Elaine Martin, Vicki Creciun, Robin Schrag and Linda Egge prepare for a hike at Fletcher Canyon Trailhead on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Westside Newcomers social club, including from left, Linda Egge, Robin Schrag and Deborah Mufti, hike in Fletcher Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There are card-playing groups, food-oriented meet-ups and a slew of recreational pursuits.

The Westside Newcomers Club, a Southern Nevada women’s social group, sponsors an extensive and diverse roster of activities for its nearly 500 members.

Walking, talking proof of that can be found in the club’s hiking group, which recently brought several woodsy wanderers to Mount Charleston’s Fletcher Canyon trail for a 3-mile-plus outing.

While there are other hiking groups around Las Vegas, most of them probably weren’t designed with an eye toward serving women whose goal is simply to meet other women. But that’s the reason the Westside Newcomers was created, using an eclectic array of activities as its foundation.

“We do a formal hike once a month,” Leslie Levine says. That’s preceded by a more informal trek by hike leaders to “make sure we don’t get lost,” jokes Levine, who has chaired the hiking group since 2022 and has been a Westside Newcomers member for about five years.

She recalls being impressed, at the first Westside Newcomers luncheon she attended, by how many different activities it supported. Among her first activities with the club were golf and an urban walking group.

Making connections

The Westside Newcomers Club was founded in 1992 by four women who were new to Southern Nevada and looking for ways of connecting socially, says the nonprofit club’s president, Marice Bronstein.

Those founders called it Westside Newcomers because they lived on the western side of the valley. From the outset, the group was geared toward social connection. There are no service projects or outside fundraisers or other key components of many women’s clubs around the valley.

While it’s still aimed at women, the club’s membership long ago expanded to include longtime residents as well as new Las Vegans.

“We’re strictly a social club,” says Linda Egge, the club’s marketing chair, with membership open to any woman living within the valley.

Some members are retired. Some work part time. Most are 50 or older, she says. Membership stands at about 475, and the club hopes to reach 500 by the end of the year, she adds.

Many members learn about the club by word of mouth. Bronstein was introduced to it by her sister-in-law. She had moved to Las Vegas in 2017 after retirement and, like many newcomers, was looking for friends and activities as she grew acquainted with her new home.

It’s a common dynamic, Bronstein adds. Members include people who move here for Las Vegas’ retirement advantages, women whose husbands died after they relocated here, and married and single women who are seeking new friends.

“It is hard to connect,” she says. “Particularly retirees. It’s hard to make new friends.”

“Most of the friends I have out here I have met through the club,” Bronstein notes.

Egge became a member in 2004. She and her husband moved into Sun City Aliante after retiring in 2000, and a fellow Aliante buyer recommended the club to her.

“She took me to my first new members’ coffee, and I knew this was someplace where I was going to find new friends,” Egge says.

‘Put yourself out there’

Egge has held several positions with the Westside Newcomers over the past 20 years and has participated in many of its activities. The more informal networking opportunities the club provides can also be useful, she notes.

“For most women the most important thing is we need a girlfriend and need a place to get a manicure or get our hair done,” Egge says.

When she lost her husband to pancreatic cancer during the COVID pandemic, “that was a difficult time, and I was surrounded by women who supported me,” Egge says.

The club is designed to foster social connection. The number of activities — more than 30 monthly — “gives you the ability to put yourself out there,” Bronstein says, while monthly luncheons offer additional chances to meet other club members.

Anyone can petition to create an activity within the club. Levine once participated in a group that convened to seek out Las Vegas’ best burgers. (The Burger Night group still meets.)

Annual dues of $45 cover a badge and a monthly newsletter and directory, and some activities require an additional fee. Membership is open to women of any age.

Bronstein says most members probably participate in more than one activity.

There’s almost always something to do, she adds: “You can do as much or as little as you want to do.”

Joining the club

For more information about the Westside Newcomers Club, visit the club's website at westsidenewcomersclub.org or follow it on Facebook.

The hiking group's next outing is scheduled for Nov. 15 at Valley of Fire State Park.

In addition to monthly luncheons, the club hosts prospective members for coffee at Temple Beth Sholom on the first Wednesday of the month (December excluded).