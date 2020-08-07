1,300 without power due to car crash west of Las Vegas Strip

A car smashed into a power pole early Friday in the central Las Vegas Valley, knocking out electric service to about 1,300 electric customers.

NV Energy crews work to restore power near Valley View and Twain on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crash causes power outage to 1,300 near Twain and Valley View. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman motorist was taken to a hospital when her vehicle struck a power pole and power box near Twain Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard about 4:15 a.m. Friday, Auyg. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said police were called to the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. for a vehicle crash. Police found a vehicle had slammed into a large utility pole and power box, knocking the pole down and causing others along Valley View to lean inward along the roadway.

Nevada Energy was on scene working to restore power. A female driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Valley View was closed from Spring Mountain Road to Twain. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.

There were 1,266 NV Energy customers without power, according to the NV Energy website.

Power was expected to be restored by 10:15 a.m., according to the website.

