2 dogs die at Animal Foundation from highly contagious disease

The Animal Foundation is holding an urgent adoption event to get as many dogs out of its shelter as possible.

Two dogs have died this week from a highly contagious illness called Strep Zoo at The Animal Foundation, causing an urgent adoption event to be held this weekend to get as many dogs out of the shelter as possible.

In addition, the foundation is trying to warn Southern Nevada dog owners about two diseases likely circulating in the valley.

“The Animal Foundation wants to make sure pet owners are aware that this is something that could be circulating in the community,” the nonprofit said in a post on its website. “If your dog is showing symptoms of Canine Pneumovirus or Strep Zoo, please contact your veterinarian for immediate care.”

Animal Foundation veterinarians are seeing an increase in dogs with Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus.

“Strep Zoo is a bacteria that’s prevalent even in healthy animals, but symptoms usually appear when an animal’s immune system is already compromised,” the website post stated. “Signs include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, lethargy, labored breathing, and coughing blood. Clinical signs can quickly progress to pneumonia and may result in sudden death.”

A dog showing severe symptoms of a respiratory disease was euthanized on Sunday. Test results for the dog later returned positive for Strep Zoo. Since then, a second dog in the shelter has died from Strep Zoo.

All dogs at the shelter who are known to have been exposed to the dogs confirmed with Strep Zoo have been placed in isolation for 10 to 14 days. An official said they have started a course of antibiotics and are doing fine.

Canine Pneumovirus is a virus that is highly contagious to dogs. There is no preventative vaccine, and dogs do not have natural immunity to it. Clinical signs include coughing and nasal discharge and can progress to pneumonia.

“These diseases are highly contagious and spread from dog to dog through kennels because of the large number of dogs in one location. In a shelter setting, it’s crucial we promptly isolate sick dogs for 10 to 14 days so we can prevent the spread of the disease to the rest of the shelter population,” said Dr. Casey Miller, chief veterinarian at the foundation.

Adoption event

The Animal Foundation is holding an urgent adoption event Friday and Saturday. Adoption fees are waived for all adoptable dogs in the shelter.

“We need to get as many dogs out of the shelter as possible to prevent the spread of Strep Zoo and Canine Pneumovirus,” the foundation said in a release. “Taking a dog out of the shelter and into a calm environment can reduce their stress and keep them healthy. This can make a major difference in whether they are affected by an infectious respiratory disease.”

People are being advised to come directly to the adoptions building on Mojave Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The foundation says people should not call or email, because the team will be busy assisting people in-person at the shelter.

What to look for

Canine Strep Zoo, short for Canine Streptococcal Zooepidemicus, is a bacterial infection that primarily affects dogs. It is caused by the Streptococcus equi subspecies zooepidemicus bacterium and can lead to a range of symptoms, including fever, lethargy, coughing, and respiratory distress. Pet owners should seek immediate veterinary care if symptoms are observed.

Canine Pneumovirus is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads easily and rapidly among dogs in shelters and boarding facilities. Most dogs do not have pre-existing immunity to this virus, and there is no vaccine, meaning nearly all dogs are susceptible to infection.

