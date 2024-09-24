92°F
2 east valley crashes send 3 to hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 5:18 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2024 - 5:56 pm

Two crashes on South Eastern Avenue have sent three people to the hospital in unknown conditions and snarled traffic on Monday afternoon.

The first collision involved two vehicles shortly after 2 p.m. at South Eastern and East Patrick Lane. One person was taken to the hospital.

The second collision involved three vehicles at East Hacienda and South Eastern avenues about 3:45 p.m., according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department. Two people were taken to a hospital.

Police recommend avoiding the areas during their investigation.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ccontact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

