2 east valley crashes send 3 to hospital

Two crashes on South Eastern Avenue have sent three people to the hospital in unknown conditions and snarled traffic on Monday afternoon.

The first collision involved two vehicles shortly after 2 p.m. at South Eastern and East Patrick Lane. One person was taken to the hospital.

The second collision involved three vehicles at East Hacienda and South Eastern avenues about 3:45 p.m., according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department. Two people were taken to a hospital.

Police recommend avoiding the areas during their investigation.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

