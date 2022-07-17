4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

Four people were killed when two planes collided Sunday at the North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.

The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A diagram shows the runways at North Las Vegas Airport. A Piper PA-46 in the Sunday, July 17, 2022 collision, crashed to the east (right) of Runway 30R while the other crashed into a detention pond, according to officials. (Not shown on map).

A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172, with two people aboard each aircraft, collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport at about noon, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed the fatalities.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the statement said. “The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate the crash.

A Piper PA-46 can carry a pilot and 5 passengers while a Cessna 172 can carry 4 people. More Cessna 172s have been built than any other model of aircraft. The first version was introduced in 1955.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

