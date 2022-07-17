4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
Four people were killed when two planes collided Sunday at the North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.
A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172, with two people aboard each aircraft, collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport at about noon, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The North Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed the fatalities.
“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the statement said. “The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate the crash.
A Piper PA-46 can carry a pilot and 5 passengers while a Cessna 172 can carry 4 people. More Cessna 172s have been built than any other model of aircraft. The first version was introduced in 1955.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
