4-year-old hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized with “life-threatening” injuries after a suspected DUI crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley Saturday night.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos roads, Las Vegas police said in a news release.

According to police, a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML350 was going east on Flamingo toward a red light at Pecos. A 2000 Toyota Corolla was going north on Pecos toward a green light at Flamingo.

The Mercedes-Benz ran the red light and was hit by the Toyota, according to police.

A 4-year-old in the backseat of the Toyota was hospitalized at University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver and a 14-year-old passenger in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, identified by police as Mariah Manzi, was taken to UMC with minor injuries. She faces charges of DUI and failing to obey a traffic light, according to court records.

A 28-year-old passenger in Manzi’s car was not hurt.

