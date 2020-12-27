52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

4-year-old hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 8:15 am
 
Updated December 27, 2020 - 8:16 am
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized with “life-threatening” injuries after a suspected DUI crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley Saturday night.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos roads, Las Vegas police said in a news release.

According to police, a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML350 was going east on Flamingo toward a red light at Pecos. A 2000 Toyota Corolla was going north on Pecos toward a green light at Flamingo.

The Mercedes-Benz ran the red light and was hit by the Toyota, according to police.

A 4-year-old in the backseat of the Toyota was hospitalized at University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver and a 14-year-old passenger in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, identified by police as Mariah Manzi, was taken to UMC with minor injuries. She faces charges of DUI and failing to obey a traffic light, according to court records.

A 28-year-old passenger in Manzi’s car was not hurt.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
2
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
3
Circa’s technology would have been a hit with CES crowd
Circa’s technology would have been a hit with CES crowd
4
Mariota should get nod as starter for next 2 weeks
Mariota should get nod as starter for next 2 weeks
5
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST