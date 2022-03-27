ATV rider dies in crash with parked car in northeast Las Vegas
An ATV rider died after crashing into a parked vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. on Desert Edge Street, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Cartier Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. The rider was taken to a local hospital and later died.
Byers said the intersection of Cartier and Desert Edge was closed in both directions.
