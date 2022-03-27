81°F
ATV rider dies in crash with parked car in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2022 - 8:12 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An ATV rider died after crashing into a parked vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. on Desert Edge Street, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Cartier Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. The rider was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Byers said the intersection of Cartier and Desert Edge was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

