ATV rider dies in crash with parked car in northeast Las Vegas

An ATV rider died after crashing into a parked vehicle in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. on Desert Edge Street, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Cartier Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. The rider was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Byers said the intersection of Cartier and Desert Edge was closed in both directions.

