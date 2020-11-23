Become a foster pet parent for the holidays

The Animal Foundation is seeking people to open their homes to give its animals a temporary break from their kennels.

Would you like to hear the pitter-patter of a lot of little feet during the holidays? The Animal Foundation has a program for you.

The agency is seeking people to open their homes to give its animals a temporary break from their kennels, while you enjoy the gift of a furry companion this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 31, fosters can welcome shelter pets into their homes to give them a break from the shelter to enjoy the holiday season with a family, according to an Animal Foundation news release.

Animal pick-ups will be completed curbside, and the agency is requesting that fosters take animals for at least a week.

If the foster decides to adopt or finds an adopter for their pet, the Animal Foundation will waive the adoption fee (license fee may still apply).

Interested fosters can submit a foster application and email foster@animalfoundation.com.

Wandering dog update

A 16-year-old dog who was rescued by the Nevada Highway Patrol on the ramp of U.S. Highway 95 and Valley View on Nov. 11 has been reclaimed by her owners.

NHP originally had classified the dog as a puppy.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.