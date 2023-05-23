Bicyclist dies after collision

A bicyclist died after being struck by a Ford Explorer on Monday night.

The accident took place at 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Way.

The bicyclist was riding southbound when the cyclist crossed the Ford’s path of travel, which was heading west on Cheyenne, police said.

The bicyclist sustained substantial injuries in the collision and was transported to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene. Police said impairment is not suspected.