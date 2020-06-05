Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas

Hundreds of protesters gathered Friday evening at a Las Vegas park for a Black Lives Matter rally and a candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other African Americans who have been victims of social injustice.

Tia Coward, 23, held a sign reading “Don’t Just Love Black Culture Love Black Lives.” She said she came to protest to inspire others. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George Floyd (The Associated Press)

Hundreds of protesters gathered at a Las Vegas park Friday evening for a Black Lives Matter rally and a candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other African Americans who have been victims of social injustice.

Minister and activist Vance “Stretch” Sanders organized the peaceful demonstration in protest of recent deaths of black Americans who died in confrontations with police.

“If you believe that Black Lives Matter like you say they do, then we’re going to need you to act like it,” Sanders told the crowd gathered at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside neighborhood.

“Our demand is simple,” Sanders said. “Stop killing us.”

“It’s 2020 and (we) still have to say black lives matter?” he asked rhetorically. “We’re tired, and sick and tired of what is going on.”

The Metropolitan Police Department estimated the crowd at more than 1,000 people as of just after 6 p.m. Sanders later in the evening estimated that the crowd numbered much higher —as many as 4,000.

Some officers were seen directing traffic and shaking hands with organizers. But not many officers were seen in the crowd at the rally. As of about 6 p.m., no officers were seen in riot gear.

‘Do not take it for granted’

Those in the crowd held their fists in the air while the “Black National Anthem” echoed across a field.

“Ladies and gentleman you should be making all kinds of noise. You know why? Cause you can breathe,” a speaker tells the crowd as a noise maker goes off.

“Do not take it for granted,” he said.

At one point, a speaker told the crowd to applaud the “sea of people” who had gathered.

“In west Las Vegas, a historic moment,” he said as people clapped.

Tia Coward, 23, held a sign reading “Don’t Just Love Black Culture Love Black Lives.” She said she came to protest to inspire others.

“I believe in being the example that I want to see,” she said.

Former District 6 Assemblyman Gene Collins addressed the crowd to roars of applause. He vowed that “change is coming” for Las Vegas, the Historic Westside and Nevada, meaning that officers would be held accountable for their actions.

“The time is now!” he shouted into a microphone, recalling a pastor behind the pulpit.

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear, who represents the Historic Westside, told the crowd to continue the energy of protests months from now.

“It’s long, it’s hard, we’re tired we’re beaten, but we are not gonna give up,” he said.

At one point, Sanders also led the crowd in a call and response chant.

“No peace,” he yelled into a megaphone.

The crowd responded: “No justice.”

A moment of silence was held for those lost, and the Rev. Willie Cherry, a West Las Vegas activist and founder of Willie R. Cherry Ministries, led a prayer for those lost.

Although the country is called the United States of America, Cherry said it’s more like “the divided states of America.”

“We come with heavy hearts today,” he said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was recognized for his comments Friday that more needed to be done to address racism.

Rally leaders also said they want state legislation that would address excessive force by police against black people unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

Sanders called on the media to do its part, too.

“Document with integrity,” he said. “Get the story straight.”

‘This is our neighborhood’

A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter circled the park during the rally, which drew many participants from the historically black area of Las Vegas.

The rally was also a celebration of black culture, with drumming and dance. The African rhythm brought to crowd to its feet.

“This is our neighborhood,” said Robert Strawder, 50, an activist heading the nonprofit group “Hip Hop Meets Politics” to help youth.

Strawder said the rally allows the black community to speak out about important issues.

“COVID-19 has hit us and racism is a pandemic,” he said earlier in the evening.

Carmelo Whitfield is only 15, but he and his best friend came out to support his community. He held a sign reading, “My Skin Is Not A Weapon.”

“What’s going on in the world needs to be known,” Whitfield said.

Among others at the rally was Congresswoman Susie Lee, D-Nev., who was holding flowers.

The death of Floyd, 46, during an arrest by Minneapolis police was captured on video, with Floyd pleading with an officer to remove a knee that pinned his neck and face to the ground. Other officers stood nearby.

All four officers involved have been charged in the case.

In addition to Floyd, police were involved in other recent shooting deaths of emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor, 26, when officers forced entry into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, and that of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed while jogging in Georgia.

Taylor was asleep in her home in March when police used a battering ram to enter and serve a warrant. She was shot eight times. Police said they returned fire after shots were fired by Taylor’s boyfriend. The FBI is investigating the death.

The deaths have resulted in protests in cities across the country and calls for police reform.

(Editor’s note: The livestream might contain inappropriate language.)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-6370. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.