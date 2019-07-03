Breezes in Las Vegas Valley will add to fire danger over holiday

Temperatures will be slightly below normal through the July 4th holiday, but breezy afternoons could cause “near-critical fire weather conditions.”

Temperatures will be slightly below normal through the July 4th holiday, but breezy afternoons could cause “near-critical fire weather conditions” while fireworks are going off, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs through the weekend will stay just below 102, with overnight lows in the mid-70s, the weather service said.

Humidity levels below 10 percent and sustained breezes, “combined with dry grass, bushes, or whatever is available to burn allows this rapid spread of any fires that do ignite,” said meteorologist Alex Booth.

Independence Day is forecast to reach 98 degrees, but with winds gusts near 20 miles per hour. By night, the temperature should fall to about 75.

Booth also warned the gusty winds might lead to some unfavorable conditions on Lake Mead for smaller boats.

“We’ll have some gusty winds that will kick up some waves on the lake. One-foot waves, depending how big your boat is, could be much less fun. Most people are on smaller crafts,” Booth said.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued a warning about smoky conditions from fireworks causing some to face breathing problems.

DAQ officials suggest changing home air filters and running the air conditioning to clear our ozone particles created by the smoke.

Sunny skies are predicted through the weekend and as far as forecasters can foresee, Booth said.

“The forecast has been the same the past few days. Breezy afternoon and mild (temperatures) for this time of year,” he said.

