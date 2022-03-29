Bunnies with badges: Las Vegas police to deliver Easter baskets

Las Vegas officers will soon take on the role of the Easter Bunny by delivering loads of goodies, baskets and chocolates to children throughout Las Vegas this April.

Metro Officer Alfredo Calata moves a pallet of easter baskets and gifts to be donated to children on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Walmart in Las Vegas. Eight Las Vegas Metropolitan Police area commands will distribute the candy and gifts to more than 6,900 children as Easter approaches. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At a Walmart on West Charleston Boulevard on Monday morning, police formed a caravan of patrol cars, sport utility vehicles and pickups to begin loading up the Easter treats for delivery to about 6,900 kids at a string of events from April 9 to 16.

”We are going to be able to provide them with an Easter basket they might not get otherwise,” said police Capt. Roxanne Burke.

The roughly $30,000 worth of baskets and candy were made possible by philanthropic donations through the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation as well as Walmart.

“We want to show the community, in particular our youth, that police officers are here to help them,” said Tom Kovach, executive director of the foundation.

The gifts are primarily for elementary school-aged children. Distributions are scheduled for:

— April 9, 10 a.m., Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane.

— April 11, 1 p.m., The Ridges Apartments, 6340 E. Charleston Blvd.

— April 14, 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 920 Cottage Grove Ave.

— April 14, 11 a.m., Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive.

— April 14, 3 p.m., Woofter Family Park, 1600 Rock Springs Drive.

— April 16, time to be determined, Paradise Park, 4775 S McLeod Drive.

— April 16, 9 a.m., Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road.

— April 16 at 10 a.m., Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive.

— April 16, 11 a.m., International Villas Apartments, 4630 Koval Lane.

— April 16, 9 a.m., Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.