Local

Frontier plane on fire as it lands at Harry Reid; no injuries

Flames and smoke are seen coming from a Frontier Airlines plane that landed at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2024. (Screengrab via video posted on X by @TylerHerrick)
Flames and smoke are seen coming from a Frontier Airlines plane that landed at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 2024. (Screengrab via video posted on X by @TylerHerrick)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2024 - 7:41 pm
 

Flames and smoke were seen pouring out from the underside of a Frontier Airlines plane that landed at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

There were no reported injuries and all passengers and crew were safely transported to the terminal, airport spokesperson Amanda Mazzagatti said.

Frontier Flight 1326, which was arriving from San Diego, landed at 3:15 p.m. at the airport, according to Mazzagatti.

Pilots detected smoke coming out of the airplane during landing and declared an emergency, Mazzagatti said.

The cause of the incident was under investigation, according to Mazzagatti.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.

