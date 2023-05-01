Chihuahua mix wins Animal Foundation’s Best in Show — PHOTOS
Stella, a 10-month-old Chihuahua mix with tiny legs and giant ears, bested 26 other dogs to win Best in Show at The Animal Foundation’s annual fundraiser on Sunday.
Stella, a 10-month-old Chihuahua mix with tiny legs and giant ears, was named Best in Show at The Animal Foundation’s signature fundraiser on Sunday.
Best in Show, held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and online, is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Twenty-seven dogs competed in the competition, which was co-hosted by FOX5 News Anchor John Huck and radio host Chet Buchanan.
Four celebrity guest judges, including the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes, chose their favorite dog in each category: small, medium, large and variety pack, in addition to the overall title of top dog.
FOX5 Take 5 to Care and the Las Vegas Review-Journal were media sponsors for the event.
Christian Kolberg, a Las Vegas native and an emcee for many nonprofit events, served as the auctioneer for the 14th year in a row. Auction proceeds go to the foundation’s lifesaving programs such as adoption, fostering, kitten nursery and others, said foundation spokeswoman Kelsey Pizzi.