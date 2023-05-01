89°F
Local

Chihuahua mix wins Animal Foundation’s Best in Show — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2023 - 5:33 pm
 
Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey awards Stella the best in show first place award next to vol ...
Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey awards Stella the best in show first place award next to volunteer Judi Kaminishi at The Animal Foundation annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Stella, a 10-month-old Chihuahua mix with tiny legs and giant ears, was named Best in Show at The Animal Foundation’s signature fundraiser on Sunday.

Best in Show, held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and online, is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Twenty-seven dogs competed in the competition, which was co-hosted by FOX5 News Anchor John Huck and radio host Chet Buchanan.

Four celebrity guest judges, including the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes, chose their favorite dog in each category: small, medium, large and variety pack, in addition to the overall title of top dog.

FOX5 Take 5 to Care and the Las Vegas Review-Journal were media sponsors for the event.

Christian Kolberg, a Las Vegas native and an emcee for many nonprofit events, served as the auctioneer for the 14th year in a row. Auction proceeds go to the foundation’s lifesaving programs such as adoption, fostering, kitten nursery and others, said foundation spokeswoman Kelsey Pizzi.

