Chihuahua mix wins Animal Foundation’s Best in Show — PHOTOS

Stella, a 10-month-old Chihuahua mix with tiny legs and giant ears, bested 26 other dogs to win Best in Show at The Animal Foundation’s annual fundraiser on Sunday.

Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey awards Stella the best in show first place award next to volunteer Judi Kaminishi at The Animal Foundation annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer Rosie Hall carries Theodore in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer Jamie Sullivan holds Scooby as Nicole Wolf pets him during the 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction hosted by the Animal Foundation at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chippendale performer Will Credell carries Murphy in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chippendale performer Chris Zavala carries Percy in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer Zuri Barlow carries Yoda in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer John Barnes leads Groot in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Shelter dog Chief at The Animal Foundation’s annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Host Chet Buchanan addresses the crowd in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Host Chet Buchanan pets Chief, who won first place in the big dog category, next to volunteer Courtney Wiseman at The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Judges Mat Franco, magician, from left, John “Kats” Katsilometes, Review-Journal reporter, Dana Arcana, founder of Paws for the Cause, and Keith Whitfield, UNLV president, judge The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer Zuri Barlow carries Yoda next to hosts John Huck and Chet Buchanan in the 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction hosted by the Animal Foundation at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Carolyn Wagner, left, and Danielle Whitman, right, pet Romeo during the 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction hosted by the Animal Foundation at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey addresses the audience at the annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer Jennifer Cooper leads Jaxson in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Volunteer Cayley Howell leads Jaxson in The Animal Foundation 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event presented 28 shelter dogs for adoptions, with proceeds going to the Animal Foundation. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Stella, a 10-month-old Chihuahua mix with tiny legs and giant ears, was named Best in Show at The Animal Foundation’s signature fundraiser on Sunday.

Best in Show, held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and online, is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Twenty-seven dogs competed in the competition, which was co-hosted by FOX5 News Anchor John Huck and radio host Chet Buchanan.

Four celebrity guest judges, including the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes, chose their favorite dog in each category: small, medium, large and variety pack, in addition to the overall title of top dog.

FOX5 Take 5 to Care and the Las Vegas Review-Journal were media sponsors for the event.

Christian Kolberg, a Las Vegas native and an emcee for many nonprofit events, served as the auctioneer for the 14th year in a row. Auction proceeds go to the foundation’s lifesaving programs such as adoption, fostering, kitten nursery and others, said foundation spokeswoman Kelsey Pizzi.