Clark County saw second-largest population increase in nation

Clark County’s population grew by more than 48,000 people between 2017 and 2018 — the second-largest increase of any U.S. county, according to newly released census data.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Nevada’s most populous county was home to more than 2.2 million people as of last July.

Maricopa County in Arizona – home to Phoenix – grew by more than 80,000 people, ranking first in population growth. Four counties in Texas, two in Florida and one each in California and Washington rounded out the top 10.

Clark County’s growth from 2010 to 2018 also marked the nation’s fourth-largest population increase. It added some 279,000 people in that time frame.

Other Nevada counties that grew during that eight-year stretch included Washoe, Lyon, Elko, Nye, Douglas, Humboldt, Esmeralda and Storey as well as state capital Carson City.

Counties that saw a decrease in population between 2010 and 2018 included Pershing, Lincoln, Lander, Mineral, Churchill and White Pine.

The newly released county numbers compliment statewide population counts released late last year.

The Census Bureau in December crowned Nevada the nation’s fastest growing state from 2017 to 2018. The Silver State’s population grew by about 2.09 percent — or about 62,000 people — and surpassed 3 million people for the first time.

