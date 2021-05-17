Coroner IDs man killed in suspected DUI crash in Henderson

Gurinder Singh died of blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle collision, according the the Clark County coroner’s office.

A 63-year-old man who was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday night in Henderson has been identified.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said they believe Singh was driving a 2017 Honda CRV southbound on Stephanie when he failed to stop at a red traffic light. The Honda then crashed into a 2019 Penske International truck that was turning north onto Stephanie at the intersection, police said.

Impairment and speed were factors in the crash, police said.

Singh died at the scene.

