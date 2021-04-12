86°F
Declining Lake Mead water levels could affect boat launch areas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 3:54 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2021 - 4:46 pm
Current water levels on Lake Mead for the upcoming accumulation projections can be seen well from the top of the Hoover Dam on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shrinking water levels at Lake Mead could affect some boat launch areas as early as next month, the National Park Service announced Monday.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is projecting the water levels will continue to drop, which could affect launch ramps at Boulder Harbor, Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Callville Bay, Echo Bay and South Cove as early as late May, the park service said in a news release.

A two-decade drought has lowered the lake by about 145 feet, the park service said.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area plans to temporarily extend launch ramps in most locations while a long-term solution is implemented, according to the news release.

Boaters should check the status of launch ramps before going to the lake by visiting the recreation area’s website.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

