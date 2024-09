Dogs splash around in the pool during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frieda, a 5-year-old Australian Shepard, plunges into the pool for a toy during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dog dips their toe in the water while during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Payton, a 2-year-old German Shepard, leaps into the pool for his toy during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Payton, a 2-year-old German Shepard, decides between two toys during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Golden Retriever in a fish lifejacket dives into the pool during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dogs play in an unusual playground during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lexi, a 5-year-old Goldendoodle, boops the camera lens during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phoebe, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever, gets out of the pool to return her toy during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frieda, a 5-year-old Australian Shepard, shakes off water from the pool during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summer, a 7-year-old Pitbull rescue, soars into the pool during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frieda, a 5-year-old Australian Shepard, found her way into the slide during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dogs compete for toys during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phoebe, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever, fetches her toy from the pool during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dogs launch from the pool’s peninsula during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dogs race for a toy during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jack, a 3-year-old Goldendoodle, launches into the pool during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Payton, a 2-year-old German Shepard, swallows water on his way to a toy during the annual Dog Daze of Summer event at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)