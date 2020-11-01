68°F
Downtown Las Vegas business boards up windows ahead of election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2020 - 7:20 pm
 

A downtown Las Vegas business boarded up its windows Saturday in preparation for possible protests after the election.

Kortney Olson, founder of Grrrl Clothing, 1118 S. Main St., said the store is boarding up their windows until at least Wednesday ahead of any violence or protests in the area after Tuesday’s election.

“We’ve been reading what other people are doing across the country and top security advisers are saying it’s the wise thing to do,” Olson said Saturday afternoon. “In my gut, I feel like regardless of which way the election goes there’s going to be massive backlash.”

Olson said none of the other businesses around her have boarded up windows yet, but based on prior actions on the block during protests over the summer, she anticipates many other business will board up windows as well.

“Everybody kind of seems to follow suit down here, once they see one person doing that they potentially do that too,” she said.

Grrrl is still planning an open house Nov. 14 to showcase its open meeting space for women and a gym that focuses on empowering young girls to lift weights. The store originally planned to open in March but was forced to board up its windows after a state mandate closing all nonessential businesses.

“We have this beautiful space we were supposed to open at the end of March,” Olson said. “We just put the same boards up again from March.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

