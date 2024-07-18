106°F
E. Flamingo-Koval closed for crash investigation

Police investigate a crash Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Las Vega ...
Police investigate a crash Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 1:32 pm
 

Police are advising motorists to avoid East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane for perhaps the rest of Thursday afternoon.

A two-vehicle collision about 12:15 p.m. sent one person to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection has been closed for the investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

