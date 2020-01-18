1 dead in fire early Saturday in east Las Vegas Valley

Firefighters found one person dead after responding to a fire in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters found one person dead after responding to a fire in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters responded at 2:49 a.m. to report of a fire at 2094 Lincoln Road near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard, according to a release from the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters found multiple vehicles and a travel trailer on fire, the release said. After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a dead body inside the trailer, according to the fire department.

The fire remains under investigation.