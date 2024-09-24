78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

3 east Las Vegas crashes send 4 to hospital, 1 critical

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The historic Huntridge Theater in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 31, 2022. Owners of the thea ...
Developer says cell tower delaying Huntridge Theater restoration project
Teen driver involved in crash that left 2 dead in east Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies in northeast valley crash with SUV
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in parking lot of Las Vegas bar
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 5:18 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2024 - 9:50 pm

Three crashes on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley sent four people to the hospital and snarled traffic Monday afternoon.

The most serious injury occurred about 1:30 p.m. at East Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway when a woman driving a scooter pulled into the path of a dump truck, according to a preliminary crash report by Las Vegas police.

Evidence at the scene, a witness statement, and surveillance footage indicated a dump truck towing a trailer was eastbound on Charleston east of MarylandParkway when the scooter exited a private driveway on the south side of Charleston. The scooter operator failed to yield the right-of-way and struck the passenger side of the dump truck as its driver swerved to avoid the scooter. The scooter driver suffered critical injuries when she was ejected. The truck driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. The scooter operator was taken to University Medical Center with injuries determined to be life-threatening by trauma staff, according to police.

The second collision involved two vehicles shortly after 2 p.m. at South Eastern and East Patrick Lane. One person was taken to the hospital.

The third crash involved three vehicles at East Hacienda and South Eastern avenues about 3:45 p.m. Two people were taken to a hospital.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES