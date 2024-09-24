3 east Las Vegas crashes send 4 to hospital, 1 critical

Three east Las Vegas Valley crashes sent four people to the hospital and snarled traffic Monday afternoon.

The most serious injury occurred about 1:30 p.m. at East Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway when a woman driving a scooter pulled into the path of a dump truck, according to a preliminary crash report by Las Vegas police.

Evidence at the scene, a witness statement, and surveillance footage indicated a dump truck towing a trailer was eastbound on Charleston east of MarylandParkway when the scooter exited a private driveway on the south side of Charleston. The scooter operator failed to yield the right-of-way and struck the passenger side of the dump truck as its driver swerved to avoid the scooter. The scooter driver suffered critical injuries when she was ejected. The truck driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. The scooter operator was taken to University Medical Center with injuries determined to be life-threatening by trauma staff, according to police.

The second collision involved two vehicles shortly after 2 p.m. at South Eastern and East Patrick Lane. One person was taken to the hospital.

The third crash involved three vehicles at East Hacienda and South Eastern avenues about 3:45 p.m. Two people were taken to a hospital.

