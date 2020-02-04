Collision snarls traffic at Nellis, Lake Mead boulevards

A multivehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley had traffic snarled in the area early Tuesday.

Collision at East Lake Mead and North Nellis boulevards (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rear axle of a pickup tuck is missing after a collision at Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rear axle of a pickup truck is gone after a collision at Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multivehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley had traffic snarled in the area early Tuesday.

The collision reported at 4:28 a.m. at North Nellis and East Lake Mead boulevards involved a silver pickup with air bags deployed and a dark-colored sedan with significant front-end damage.

The crash closed westbound Lake Mead at Nellis and backed up traffic on northbound Nellis as Las Vegas police investigated.

No critical injuries were reported.

Police said all traffic lanes should be open by 6:30 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.