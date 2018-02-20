East Valley

Coroner identifies Las Vegas woman, 92, killed by truck

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2018 - 11:30 am
 
Updated February 20, 2018 - 5:01 pm

A 92-year-old Las Vegas woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Elvira Morales-Gonzalez was struck about 9:45 a.m. Saturday by a Dodge Ram while she was crossing McLeod Drive outside of a marked crosswalk near Desert Inn Road. Police said she was about 500 feet from the nearest crosswalk.

Her death, which has been ruled an accident by the county coroner, was the ninth traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
East Valley Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like