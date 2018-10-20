Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 43-year-old motorcyclist who died Thursday morning after crashing into a car that failed to yield while making a left turn.

Las Vegas police investigate after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on North Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 18 , 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving an officer at North Nellis Boulevard and Geist Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 18 , 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raymundo Enrique Acosta III, of Las Vegas, was heading north in the left lane on Nellis Boulevard, north of Stewart Avenue, just before noon Thursday when a 2013 Dodge Dart traveling south on Nellis turned left in front of him, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a release Thursday.

Acosta’s motorcycle overturned. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police wrote in the release.

“A motorcyclist was killed by a driver failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn,” Metro’s traffic bureau wrote on Twitter on Thursday night. “Slow down, please.”

The 22-year-old woman who drove the Dodge stayed at the scene, and a passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, the release said.

Acosta’s death marked the 112th traffic-related fatality under Metro’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

