The woman whose body was found Tuesday near Clark County Wetlands Park has been identified by the coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The body of 36-year-old Sherry Mitchell was found tangled in branches and partially submerged in water. The cause and manner of her death are still pending.

No other details of the investigation were available from Las Vegas police Wednesday.

