Coroner IDs man in wheelchair killed in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner has named the man in a wheelchair who died after he was hit by a car Thursday morning in the southeast valley.

Robert Heinmiller, 55, died of blunt force injuries. The Las Vegas man’s death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Thursday near Sunset and Pecos roads. Police said Heinmiller heading west in the right lane on Sunset Road when he was hit by a car going in the same direction. He later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said the driver who struck Heinmiller stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The incident marks the 17th traffic-related death Metro has investigated this year.

36.071849, -115.100910