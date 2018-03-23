Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died in east Las Vegas crash

The motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in the east valley has been identified as Pedro Manuel Cedeno-Hernandez, 23, of Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

The motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in the east valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Las Vegas police said Pedro Manuel Cedeno-Hernandez hit the side of a Chevrolet Impala on Sunday while driving his Yamaha motorcycle through the intersection of South Arden Street and East New York Avenue, near Wyoming Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The 23-year-old Las Vegas man died at University Medical Center from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. His death was ruled an accident.

This was the 22nd traffic-related death investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.