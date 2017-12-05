Coroner releases ID of 9-year-old boy killed in car crash

The 9-year-old Las Vegas boy who was killed in a Monday morning car crash has been named by the Clark County coroner.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The 9-year-old Las Vegas boy who was killed in a Monday morning car crash has been named by the Clark County coroner.

Raul Xavier Gamboa was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he and a 6-year-old boy were taken after the crash at Broadbent Boulevard and Cherry Street, near the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Police determined the 2014 Chrysler van the children were did not have back seats, and both Raul and the young boy were not wearing seat belts.

Raul’s mother, identified by family as 30-year-old Ashlea Hawk, was making a U-turn from Cherry Street’s northbound lanes at the intersection of Broadbent when a Ford F-150 crashed into the van’s right side.

It wasn’t immediately clear which driver had the right of way when the crash happened.

In a GoFundMe created to help with funeral costs, Raul’s family said the child loved soccer and was an idol to his younger brother and sisters.

The county coroner has not determined Raul’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.