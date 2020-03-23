Death of man struck by truck in Las Vegas ruled accidental

The death of a man who was run over Friday by a pickup truck after a fistfight spilled into a central Las Vegas roadway has been ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers investigating after two male pedestrians were struck by an SUV on East Warm Springs Road, near South Spencer Street on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joseph Balcazar, 32, died of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city and state of residence was unknown Monday.

Las Vegas police have said that Balcazar and another man in his 30s were struck by a pickup on East Warm Springs Road, west of South Bruce Street, while the two were fighting.

It wasn’t clear what led to the fistfight, which initially began on a sidewalk along Warm Springs, police said.

Both men were “gravely injured” in the crash and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where Balcazar died.

As of Friday, police said the surviving man’s injuries were critical, though an update on his condition was not immediately available Monday.

Court records also show that criminal charges had not been filed in connection with Balcazar’s death as of Monday.

