Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at Kmart building in east Las Vegas

Flame and smoke rises from a structure fire on the east side of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A plume of smoke rises from the east side of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jennifer Hurtado/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas city firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm fire that has engulfed a vacant Kmart store building, a Clark County fire official said Saturday.

The Las Vegas Fire Department received the call about the blaze at 3 p.m. at 2975 E. Sahara Ave. near McLeod Street, and 30 units had arrived to try and douse it just before 4 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Carnahan.

The “entire building” was on fire as firefighters took a defensive posture outside, Carnahan said.

“There’s too much danger to going inside the building,” he said.

City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said the building is a vacant structure.

Both city and county fire units were sent to the scene.

Carnahan said the fire went to three alarms.

No one was initially reported injured, and there were no immediate details on how the fire started, he said.

A thick smoke plume could be seen across the valley.

