East Valley

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at Kmart building in east Las Vegas

Flame and smoke rises from a structure fire on the east side of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2023 - 4:31 pm
A plume of smoke rises from the east side of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. ( ...
A plume of smoke rises from the east side of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jennifer Hurtado/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas city firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm fire that has engulfed a vacant Kmart store building, a Clark County fire official said Saturday.

The Las Vegas Fire Department received the call about the blaze at 3 p.m. at 2975 E. Sahara Ave. near McLeod Street, and 30 units had arrived to try and douse it just before 4 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Carnahan.

The “entire building” was on fire as firefighters took a defensive posture outside, Carnahan said.

“There’s too much danger to going inside the building,” he said.

City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said the building is a vacant structure.

Both city and county fire units were sent to the scene.

Carnahan said the fire went to three alarms.

No one was initially reported injured, and there were no immediate details on how the fire started, he said.

A thick smoke plume could be seen across the valley.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metro asks residents to avoid northeast Las Vegas desert area
By Sabrina Schnur and Mark Credico / RJ

Las Vegas police are urging residents to avoid a northeast Las Vegas desert area has been the scene of several recent violent crimes, especially at night.

