Las Vegas woman hit by tour bus at bus stop identified

Endah Sesanti Oetomo, 42, was struck by an empty tour bus late Thursday as she sat by herself at the bus stop on Desert Inn Road east of the intersection with Eastern Avenue, police said.

Las Vegas Police investigate after a tour bus crashed into a bus stop killing a woman near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road in east Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has named the woman killed Thursday night after a tour bus crashed into an east valley bus stop.

Endah Sesanti Oetomo of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt force injuries. The 42-year-old’s death was ruled an accident by the county coroner.

Police said the empty tour bus was heading east on Desert Inn Road when it veered off the street and hit the bus stop east of the intersection with Eastern Avenue, where Oetomo was sitting by herself.

After striking Oetomo, police said, the bus continued into a CVS parking lot before coming to a stop in an alleyway behind the store. No one else was injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the bus left the road. The driver did not show signs of impairment and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. County booking logs show no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly crash.

