Motorcyclist dies of injuries sustained in Las Vegas collision

A motorcyclist died Sunday after suffering critical injuries in a crash Thursday evening in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Carlos Alfredo Granados-Campos of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center, where he was hospitalized after the crash near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

Police said a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was turning left onto Linn Lane from eastbound Charleston when it crossed in front of the 19-year-old victim’s Yamaha YZF motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the front of the Hyundai, and Granados-Campos was thrown into the roadway.

Police said the Hyundai’s driver did not show signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.

