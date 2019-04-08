Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash ID’d

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in east Las Vegas was a 26-year-old man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Isaak Gilbert Benitez died of multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, Benitez was thrown from his motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle pulling out of a private drive near North Hollywood Boulevard and Turtle Hill Road, Las Vegas police have said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.