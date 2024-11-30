41°F
One dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run on Black Friday

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2024 - 9:52 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2024 - 11:48 pm

A hit-and-run in the central Las Vegas Valley has left one person dead, police said.

The collision happened near Euclid Street and East Flamingo Road, east of South Eastern Avenue, around 8:10 p.m. Friday. According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Sam Bonner, a witness saw a car strike a pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was the third to die in collisions since Wednesday night, while two others have received critical injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim as well as the cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact adillon@reviewjournal.com.

