Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing east Las Vegas street ID’d

The 76-year-old woman killed Thursday night while crossing an east valley street has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Yolanda Martinez of Las Vegas died of multiple blunt force injuries after the crash near East Flamingo Road and South Sandhill Road. Her death was ruled an accident.

A silver 2006 Infinity G35, heading west on Flamingo, hit her just after 9:15 p.m. as she crossed the street east of the Sandhill crosswalk, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

Martinez died at the scene, and her death marked the 59th traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro.

The 26-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Infinity was uninjured. Police didn’t suspect her of impairment.

