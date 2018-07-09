Skateboarder ID’d nearly year after being killed in Las Vegas

A skateboarder who remained unidentified for nearly a year after he was struck and killed by a car in the southeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on Boulder Highway at the entrance to U.S. HIghway 95 on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Blake Laurence Mitchell, 19, was killed on Aug. 21, 2017, while skateboarding along Boulder Highway, near U.S. Highway 95. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell died of multiple injuries, and the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death an accident.

He was struck by a Toyota Corolla, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He was not suspected of DUI, officials said.

