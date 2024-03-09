Speed, running red light leads to 2 dead in east Las Vegas crash

The crash was reported about 12:03 p.m. at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist who sped through a red light midday Saturday caused a four-vehicle crash that killed two people on a southeast Las Vegas intersection, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. at South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue, Lt. Isaac Auten said.

One person died at the scene and another was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Auten said. The person later died.

Police posted footage of the crash’s aftermath on social media Saturday evening.

The video showed a mangled car that a sergeant with Metro’s unit that investigates serious crashes said was split in half.

The sergeant noted that the two people killed were the 36th and 37th traffic fatalities his team has investigated this year.

“This COLLISION was PREVENTABLE‼️ Families are being DESTROYED!” police wrote in the post.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the people killed.

