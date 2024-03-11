‘Utter devastation’: Two teens killed in crash identified

Two teens killed in a red light-running crash in east Las Vegas on Saturday have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The scene where two teenage boys were killed on Saturday when their car ran a red light on South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sgt. Stuart Richmond of the Metropolitan Police Department talks about a March 9, 2024 crash at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue that left two 16-year-old boys dead. (Screengrab via @LVMPD_Traffic X account)

Thomas Quintero Jr., 16, and Eduardo Barragan, 16, both of Las Vegas, died of blunt force injuries after the collision at about 12:25 p.m. at South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue.

Neither teen was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The teenagers were northbound on Pecos when their Pontiac G6 sped into the intersection against a red light, striking a turning Ford Explorer, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Pontiac then veered onto a sidewalk and slammed into a streetlight pole, throwing both teens from the car.

The passenger of the Pontiac G6 died at the scene, while the driver was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The Explorer’s passenger suffered minor injuries.

Right now, LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 36th & 37th traffic fatality, at the intersection of. Pecos & Hacienda. This was an Auto vs. Auto collision. pic.twitter.com/pNNIFhAzsi — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) March 10, 2024

In a video posted to X by Metro’s traffic bureau, Sgt. Stuart Richmond stands in front the destroyed Pontiac at the crash scene and describes the circumstances of the violent collision.

“If you look at this scene, it’s utter devastation,” he says. “The vehicle is completely split in half and as a result of this we have two people dead from this collision.”

Richmond said the teens weren’t wearing seat belts.

The sergeant then told Las Vegas Valley drivers to be more careful.

“Clark County citizens, you need to obey traffic laws,” Richmond says in the video. “Slow down, get off your phones, wear your seat belts, stop running red lights. Remember, save a life, even if it’s yours.”

The teens’ deaths were the 36th and 37th traffic fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, Richmond said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.