Victim of Las Vegas apartment fire on Monday dies

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building at 5421 E. Harmon Ave., near Boulder Highway, on Monday, May, 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The person taken to the hospital in critical condition after an east Las Vegas Valley fire Monday morning has died.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said the Clark County coroner confirmed with the Clark County Fire Department that the adult patient taken from the scene in critical condition later died.

The Fire Department responded about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a fire at an apartment building at 5421 E. Harmon Ave., near Boulder Highway, according to the department.

Search crews found the person unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment, according to the department. A second person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and later transported to the hospital.

The coroner will identify the decedent and determine the cause and manner of death.

