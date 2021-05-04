Woman, 55, dies after being struck by RTC bus

Police were called about 9:30 a.m. to the scene near Eastern and Sahara avenues.

Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus early Tuesday in the east valley.

Police were called about 9:30 a.m. to the scene near Eastern and Sahara avenues, after a “small RTC bus” struck a pedestrian, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said.

Investigators determined that a 55-year-old woman was attempting to walk north across Eastern in a marked crosswalk when the 68-year-old man driving the RTC bus “failed to yield the right of way” while making a right turn on a green light and struck the woman, the department said Tuesday afternoon.

“We don’t know at this point if the crosswalk was telling the pedestrian to cross, but we do know the light was green,” Metro Lt. Greg Munson said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The bus driver and a passenger were not injured, Metro said.

All lanes of Sahara and Eastern were closed for more than two hours. Police crime scene investigators were observed taking photos of the bus and also photos of what appeared to be paperwork and some personal belongings in the roadway.

Angela Castro, an RTC spokeswoman, said in a statement Tuesday that the agency is “devastated” by the crash, adding that they are cooperating with Metro during the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and her family, friends and loved ones,” Castro said in the statement. “As always, the RTC and our bus contractors remain committed to the safety of our community, drivers and passengers.”

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death marks the 43rd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.