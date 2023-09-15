83°F
Education

5 schools open but report ‘high number’ of teacher absences

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2023 - 10:45 am
 
Updated September 15, 2023 - 10:56 am
Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Five schools are experiencing a high number of unexpected teacher absences but remain open Friday, according to the Clark County School District.

Manch and Divich Elementary schools, Orr and Swainston Middle schools and Desert Oasis High School are the schools affected, the CCSD communications office said. Friday.

On Thursday, the Clark County Education Association filed a notice of appeal and emergency motion with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to halt a preliminary injunction to prohibit teacher sickouts.

On Wednesday, District Judge Crystal Eller declared that a teacher strike had occurred and issued an injunction against sickouts that led to one-day closures at eight Clark County School District campuses since Sept. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

